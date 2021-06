THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS REVERSED A DISTRICT COURT DECISION, SO A STATE LAW CAN GO INTO EFFECT THAT BARS PLANNED PARENTHOOD FROM GETTING STATE GRANTS FOR SEX EDUCATION PROGRAMS.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE PRESIDENT OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF NORTH CENTRAL STATES SAYS FOR MORE THAN A DECADE PLANNED PARENTHOOD HAS PROVIDED COMPREHENSIVE, AGE-APPROPRIATE SEX EDUCATION FOR YOUNG IOWANS AND THE RULING IS A MAJOR SETBACK FOR PUBLIC HEALTH.