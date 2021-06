GRIEME & BROCK TO SERVE AS MARDI GRAS PARADE MARSHALS

THE TWO BEST KNOWN FACES OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DURING THE PANDEMIC WILL SERVE AS THE GRAND MARSHALS OF THIS YEARS MARDI GRAS PARADE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

KEVIN GRIEME AND TYLER BROCK WERE CHOSEN TO LEAD THURSDAY’S PARADE TO CELEBRATE THE HARD WORK AND DEDICATION THE ENTIRE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT PROVIDED OUR COMMUNITY DURING THE PANDEMIC.

GRIEME HAS SERVED AS THE DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH FOR 10 YEARS. BROCK HAS BEEN ON STAFF THERE SINCE 1997, SERVING MOST RECENTLY AS THE DEPUTY DIRECTOR.

THE MARDI GRAS PARADE WILL TAKE PLACE DOWNTOWN BEGINNING AT 6:00 PM.