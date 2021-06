GOP SENATOR TOM COTTON TESTS POLITICAL WATERS IN IOWA & SOUTH DAKOTA

ARKANSAS SENATOR TOM COTTON, A POTENTIAL 2024 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SPOKE IN SIOUX CENTER AND SIOUX FALLS TUESDAY.

COTTON RAILED AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S APPROACH TO BORDER SECURITY AND CHINA IN HIS SPEECH IN NORTHWEST IOWA TUESDAY NIGHT:

COTTON1 OC……..ON THE WORLD.” :11

COTTON’S HARSHEST CRITIQUE, THOUGH, WAS AIMED AT CRITICAL RACE THEORY.

COTTON2 OC……….HAVE GAINED?” ::17

HE SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO GET SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE BACK IN WASHINGTON.

THUNE, WHOSE TERM EXPIRES NEXT YEAR HASN’T OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR REELECTION;

COTTON3 OC……..ONCE AGAIN. :08

COTTON ALSO SAYS ITS IMPORTANT TO HAVE IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY RETURN TO WASHINGTON FOR HIS EIGHTH TERM;

COTTON4 OC……18 MONTHS. :13

COTTON’S TRIP TO IOWA COINCIDED WITH HIS LAUNCH OF A PAC TO SUPPORT REPUBLICAN VETERANS RUNNING FOR CONGRESS.

COTTON IS AN ARMY VETERAN WHO DID TOURS OF DUTY IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN.

Jerry Oster WNAX contributed to this story