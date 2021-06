THE DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS IT WILL NOW RELEASE COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS EVERY TWO WEEKS INSTEAD OF WEEKLY.

THERE WERE JUST SIX NEW POSITIVE TESTS REPORTED IN THE COUNTY OVER THE PAST WEEK, AND THE 14 DAY AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS LESS THAN ONE PER CENT.

NO COVID RELATED DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE COUNTY FOR THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS.

THOSE WANTING TO OBTAIN EITHER MODERNA OR JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINE MAY MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BY CALLING THE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT.