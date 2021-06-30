Cyclones Announce Nonconference Schedule

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State has announced its men’s basketball nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season, head coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first season leading the program.

The schedule features 10 home games and is highlighted by games against Iowa in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series, Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and 2021 Elite Eight participant Oregon State.

Otzelberger’s debut comes on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Kennesaw State at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones then host Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 12.

The annual game against Iowa will return to Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Iowa State has previously announced games scheduled at Creighton in the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle on Saturday, Dec. 4 as well as the NIT Season Tip-Off being played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26. In that holiday tournament, Iowa State will play two games against Memphis, Virginia Tech or Xavier.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge returns to Hilton Coliseum for the first time since 2018 as the Cyclones renew their rivalry with Missouri.

Times will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Iowa State Nonconference Schedule

Nov. 9 – Kennesaw State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 12 – Oregon State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 16 – Alabama State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 21 – Grambling State – Hilton Coliseum

Nov. 24 & 26 – NIT Season Tip-Off – Memphis, Virginia Tech, Xavier – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Dec. 1 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 4 – at Creighton (BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle) – CHI Health Center Omaha

Dec. 9 – Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series) – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 12 – Jackson State – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 19 – Southeastern Louisiana – Hilton Coliseum

Dec. 21 – Chicago State – Hilton Coliseum

Jan. 29 – Missouri (Big 12/SEC Challenge) – Hilton Coliseum