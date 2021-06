CHRISTOPHER MORALES SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR FATAL NEW YEAR’S EVE DRIVE BY SHOOTING

CHRISTOPHER MORALES SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR FATAL NEW YEAR’S EVE DRIVE BY...

ONE OF THE FOUR DEFENDANTS CHARGED IN THE NEW YEARS EVE SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN A PLEA DEAL.

20-YEAR-OLD CHRISTOPHER MORALES WAS SENTENCED TO UP TO 50 YEARS FOR SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE DRIVE BY SHOOTING DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY AT A HOUSE IN MORNINGSIDE.

MORALES MUST SERVE A MINIMUM OF 35 YEARS IN PRISON BEFORE BEING ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.

MORALES DECLINED TO SPEAK AT HIS SENTENCING.

COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS READ TWO VICTIM’S IMPACT STATEMENTS FROM MIA’S MOTHER, JESSICA SMITH, AND ONE OF THE OTHER VICTIM’S STRUCK BY GUNFIRE.

SMITH SAYS SHE IS TRYING TO FIND A WAY TO FORGIVE MORALES FOR TAKING HER DAUGHTER AWAY FROM HER:

MIA’S BASKETBALL COACH AND FAMILY FRIEND, STEPHANIE ROBINSON, READ A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF MIA’S FATHER CHRISTOS:

ROBINSON SAYS KRITIS DID NOT REALLY WANT TO GO TO THE PARTY AND DIDN’T KNOW MANY PEOPLE THERE, BUT GAVE INTO THE WISHES OF FRIENDS;

MORALES WAS ALSO SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS EACH ON THREE COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM, WITH ONE COUNT SERVED CONSECUTIVE TO THE MURDER SENTENCE AND THE OTHER TWO COUNTS SERVED CONCURRENTLY.

A SECOND DEFENDANT IN THE CASE, ANTHONY BAUER, WILL BE SENTENCED ON SIMILAR CHARGES ON JULY 30TH.

Updated 11:42 a.m. 6/30/21

