VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN UNION COUNTY FATAL CRASH

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE CRASH EARLY SATURDAY ON INTERSTATE 29 NORTH OF ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 38-YEAR-OLD STEPHANIE APPLEGARTH OF SIOUX FALLS DIED WHEN HER S-U-V ENTERED THE MEDIAN, WENT ACROSS BOTH SOUTHBOUND LANES, INTO THE WEST DITCH AND ROLLED.

APPLEGARTH WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS EJECTED FROM HER VEHICLE.

SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL IS CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE CRASH.