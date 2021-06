TRIAL DATE SET FOR BRONSON KIDNAP SUSPECT

A BRONSON, IOWA HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES ALLEGING HE USED HOMEMADE CHLOROFORM TO KIDNAP HIS FORMER GIRLFRIEND EARLIER THIS MONTH.

20-YEAR-OLD ZACK SMITH IS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE KIDNAPPING, FELONY ASSAULT AND ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO COMMIT SEXUAL ABUSE.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT SMITH USED THE CHEMICAL COMPOUND, A BLINDFOLD, DUCT TAPE, AND ZIP TIES, AND THEN HID IN HER VEHICLE.

HE DISPLAYED AN AIR SOFT PISTOL IN THE KIDNAPPING WHERE HE TOOK THE VICTIM TO A SHED ON HIS PROPERTY.

SMITH WAS OUT ON BOND FOR A PREVIOUS CHARGE OF FALSE IMPRISONMENT AT THE TIME INVOLVING THE SAME VICTIM.

HIS TRIAL DATE IS SET FOR AUGUST 17TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE REMAINS HELD IN THE COUNTY JAIL ON $250,000 BOND.