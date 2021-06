SEMI COLLIDES WITH TRAIN NEAR DAKOTA CITY

A COLLISION BETWEEN A TRAIN AND A FLATBED SEMI-TRUCK TUESDAY MORNING IN DAKOTA COUNTY RESULTED IN A DERAILMENT NEAR DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA.

BURLINGTON NORTHERN SANTA FE RAIL OFFICIALS SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 6 A.M. WHICH RESULTED IN TWO LOCOMOTIVES AND SIX CARS LEAVING THE TRACKS.

ALL OF THE CARS AND LOCOMOTIVES OF THE TRAIN CARRYING MIXED FREIGHT REMAINED UPRIGHT.

THE TRUCK DRIVER WAS NOT INJURED AND THERE WERE NO INJURIES TO THE TRAIN’S CREW. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AT A ROAD CROSSING EQUIPPED WITH WARNING SIGNS.

BNSF RESPONDERS WERE ON THE SCENE TUESDAY AFTERNOON DOING CLEANUP OF THE SITE.

AN INVESTIGATION OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER WAY.

Photos courtesy CBS-14