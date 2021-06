NOEM TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO TEXAS BORDER

SOUTH DAKOTA IS THE LATEST STATE TO SEND HELP TO THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS DEPLOYING UP TO 50 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO THE AREA TO HELP WITH THE ONGOING BORDER CRISIS.

THE TROOPS WILL BE ASSISTING WITH IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT.

NOEM SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS HASN’T MET ITS OBLIGATION TO KEEP THE BORDER SECURE.

THIS IS IN RESPONSE TO TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT’S REQUEST FOR HELP.

THE DEPLOYMENT WILL LAST FROM 30 TO 60 DAYS AND IS BEING PAID FOR BY A PRIVATE DONATION.