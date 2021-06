NGUYEN HONORED BY MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE

THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE IS CELEBRATING ITS 100TH YEAR SERVING THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY WITH A SERIES OF EVENTS.

TUESDAY THE CENTER DEDICATED ITS LOBBY IN MEMORY OF A VIETNAMESE WOMAN WHO SERVED AS A VOLUNTEER THERE FOR SEVERAL YEARS AND HELP ASIAN IMMIGRANTS BECOME PART OF OUR COMMUNITY.

BECKY CARLSON, THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE COMMUNITY HOUSE, SAYS HONG CUC NGUYEN CAME TO THE UNITED STATES AS A REFUGEE OVER THREE DECADES AGO, AND BECAME AN ADVOCATE AND MENTOR HERE FOR OVER 25 YEARS:

NGUYEN1 OC…………HONOR HER. :08

HER EFFORTS LED TO THE FORMATION OF A LOCAL VIETNAMESE ASSOCIATION TO HELP IMMIGRANTS WHEN THEY ARRIVED IN SIOUXLAND WITH THINGS LIKE HOW TO GET A DRIVER’S LICENSE AND FIND EMPLOYMENT:

NGUYEN2 OC…………..IN THE COMMUNITY. :15

A BUST OF NGUYEN IS ON DISPLAY WITH OTHER LOCAL CIVIL RIGHTS ADVOCATES AT SIOUX CITY’S MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. TRANSPORTATION CENTER.