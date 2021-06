GRASSLEY QUESTIONS CONTINUING MASK USE ON PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

IOWANS WHO HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 FOR MONTHS ARE STILL REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS ON PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, INCLUDING ON PLANES, TRAINS AND BUSES.

SOME REPUBLICANS IN THE U-S SENATE ARE CALLING ON THE C-D-C TO DROP THAT MASK REQUIREMENT, WHICH EXTENDS TO AIRPORTS, TRAIN STATIONS AND BUS STATIONS.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WASN’T PART OF THE INITIAL GROUP BUT SAYS HE AGREES WITH THEIR REASONING.

GRASSLEY, WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID LATE LAST YEAR BUT WAS NOT AFFLICTED WITH SYMPTOMS, SAYS HE’S FULLY VACCINATED AND HE WILL CONTINUE TO COMPLY WITH THE FEDERAL GUIDELINES.

THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS 45-PERCENT OF IOWANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED FOR CORONAVIRUS, WHILE 64-PERCENT OF IOWANS HAVE GOTTEN AT LEAST ONE SHOT.

THE C-D-C REPORTS ABOUT 42-PERCENT OF ALL AMERICANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AND 54-PERCENT HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE SHOT.

IT’S VERY UNLIKELY PRESIDENT BIDEN’S GOAL OF 70-PERCENT VACCINATED BY JULY 4TH WILL BE REACHED.