GET READY FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

THE STAGE IS NEARLY READY FOR THIS WEEKENDS SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL.

PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN REMINDS EVERYONE THAT FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER THERE WILL BE TWO DAYS OF FREE MUSIC AT GRANDVIEW PARK’S BANDSHELL BEGINNING AT 5 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 2ND:

DAVE1 OC…….LIVE EVENT LIKE THIS. :12

A-J-R IS THE HEADLINER FRIDAY NIGHT WITH FORMER CREDENCE CLEARWATER LEAD SINGER JOHN FOGERTY THE FINAL ACT IN THE PARK’S BANDSHELL ON SATURDAY NIGHT.

BERNSTEIN SAYS FOR SOME OF THE ACTS THIS WILL BE THEIR BIGGEST SHOW SINCE BEFORE THE PANDEMIC STARTED OVER A YEAR AGO:

DAVE2 OC…….GET BACK OUT THERE. :30

BECAUSE OF PARK CONSTRUCTION NEAR THE OLD WATER TOWERS, ATTENDEES WILL PASS THROUGH GATES TO GAIN ENTRY, BUT THEY WON’T NEED A TICKET:

DAVE3 OC…….. OF ANY KIND. :26

NO FIREARMS ARE ALLOWED IN THE PARK EITHER.

SIOUX CITY TRANSIT WILL PROVIDE BUS SERVICE TO AND FROM SATURDAY IN THE PARK.

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL SIOUX CITY TRANSIT BUSES.

FRIDAY SERVICE WILL RUN FROM 4:00 P.M. UNTIL APPROXIMATELY 11:00 P.M.

SATURDAY SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 1:30 P.M. UNTIL APPROXIMATELY 11:00 P.M.

PUBLIC TRANSIT BUS ROUTE: PICK UP AND DROP OFF IN FRONT OF THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER MAIN ENTRANCE AND SOUTH ENTRANCE OF GRANDVIEW PARK, AT 24TH STREET.

BUS FARES:

ADULT – $1.80 ONE-WAY TRIP OR $3.60 ROUND TRIP

STUDENT – $1.55 ONE-WAY TRIP OR $3.10 ROUND TRIP.

SENIOR CITIZEN & DISABLED – $0.90 ONE-WAY TRIP OR $1.80 ROUND TRIP.

CHILDREN UNDER FIVE – FREE

YOU MAY ALSO FIND OTHER INFORMATION ONLINE AT SATURDAY IN THE PARK DOT COM.