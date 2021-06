FEENSTRA TELLS BIDEN TO BACK OFF FROM RURAL AMERICA

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS MOUNTED AN ATTACK ON RURAL AMERICA AND RURAL IOWA WITH SOME RECENT DECISIONS.

THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN TOOK TO THE HOUSE FLOOR WHERE HE URGED PRESIDENT BIDEN AND THE ADMINISTRATION TO BACK OFF:

FEENSTRA SAYS THERE’S TALK OF UNDOING THE 2020 NAVIGABLE WATERS RULE AND BRINGING BACK THE EPA’S WATERS OF THE U.S. REGULATIONS WHICH WOULD ADD MORE BURDEN AND REGULATIONS TO FAMILY FARMERS.

HE’S ALSO UPSET OVER WHAT HE CALLS AN UNDERMINING OF THE RENEWABLE FUELS STANDARD AND A RUSH TO CONVERT TO ELECTRIC CARS:

FEENSTRA SAYS RURAL IOWANS ARE ALREADY SUFFERING FROM HIGHER GAS AND GROCERY PRICES DUE TO INFLATION, WHICH HE SAYS IS A DIRECT RESULT OF DEMOCRATS’ MASSIVE AND RECKLESS SPENDING:

HE SAYS IN MAY THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX INCREASED AT A RATE NOT SEEN SINCE RIGHT BEFORE THE GREAT RECESSION IN 2008.