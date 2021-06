TWO SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AFTER 100MPH PURSUIT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

TWO SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CRIMINAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT SUNDAY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO PULL OVER A CAR TRAVELING NORTH ON COUNTY ROAD K-22 AT OVER 100 MPH.

THE DRIVER EVENTUALLY LOST CONTROL NEAR AKRON AND STRUCK RAILROAD TRACKS AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAYS 3 AND 12.

52-YEAR-OLD SHAWN DENNEY OF SIOUX CITY FLED ON FOOT AND WAS APPREHENDED ALONG WITH 40-YEAR-OLD NELITTA TAYLOR OF IRETON.

BOTH WERE ARMED WITH LARGE KNIVES.

DENNEY WAS CHARGED WITH OWI, ELUDING, CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, AND DRIVING WHILE BARRED. HE ALSO HAD TWO OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

TAYLOR WAS CHARGED WITH CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND DRIVING WHILE BARRED. SHE ALSO HAD TWO OUTSTANDING WARRANTS FROM DAKOTA COUNTY.

BOTH SUSPECTS ARE BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.