SNEAKY’S 42ND ANNIVERSARY RAISES OVER $209,000 FOR HOPE STREET

OVER $200-THOUSAND WAS RAISED SUNDAY AT THE 42ND ANNIVERSARY PARTY FOR SNEAKY’S CHICKEN TO SUPPORT SIOUX CITY’S HOPE STREET.

SNEAKY’S OWNER DAVE FERRIS AND HIS FAMILY DECIDED TO CELEBRATE THIS MILESTONE WITH A SILENT AND LIVE AUCTION AT COUNTRY CELEBRATIONS, ALONG HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

FERRIS SAYS THE PARTY WAS A WELCOMED EVENT AFTER A TOUGH YEAR…

THE OVER $200-THOUSAND CHECK ($209,414.11) WAS PRESENTED TO HOPE STREET, WHICH ASSISTS SIOUX CITY MEN IN NEED.

SNEAKY’S HAS BEEN SERVING THEIR FAMOUS CHICKEN IN SIOUX CITY SINCE 1979.