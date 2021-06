ROGERS PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

A FORMER ASSISTANT COACH AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES THAT ALLEGE HE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED A TEENAGE GIRL.

25-YEAR-OLD NATHAN ROGERS’ CHARGES INCLUDE FIRST DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD, FIRST DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT BY A SCHOOL EMPLOYEE, CHILD ABUSE, ENTICEMENT AND GENERATING AND ALSO POSSESSION OF VISUAL DEPICTIONS OF SEXUALLY EXPLICIT CONDITIONS.

THE VICTIM TOLD POLICE ROGERS HAD SEX WITH HER IN HIS CAR AND HER BEDROOM NUMEROUS TIMES WHEN SHE WAS 15 AND 16 YEARS OLD FROM LAST OCTOBER THROUGH THIS FEBRUARY.

SHE CLAIMS ROGERS TOOK VIDEOS OF THE ENCOUNTERS ON HIS CELL PHONE AND THEY EXCHANGED NUDE PHOTOS.

ROGERS WAS PREVIOUSLY ARRESTED ON MARCH 26TH AND CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD AND CHILD ABUSE WITH A DIFFERENT 15 YEAR OLD GIRL IN THE PAST YEAR.

HIS NEXT PRE-TRIAL HEARING IS JULY 27TH.