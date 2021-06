RICKETTS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR NEBRASKA TO GET BACK TO NORMAL

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR NEBRASKA TO GET BACK TO NORMAL, SO HE IS CANCELLING MOST OF THE EXECUTIVE ORDERS HE ISSUED RELATING TO THE PANDEMIC:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS HE EXPECTS NEBRASKA STUDENTS TO RETURN TO CLASS THIS FALL WITH NO RESTRICTIONS:

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA DID THE RIGHT THING BY NOT SHUTTING THE STATE DOWN COMPLETELY DURING THE PANDEMIC AND RESIDENTS RESPONDED:

RICKETTS IS ENDING THE TEST NEBRASKA CONTRACT ON JULY 31ST.

HE SAYS VACCINES WORK AND ENCOURAGES NEBRASKANS TO GET VACCINATED IF THEY HAVEN’T YET.