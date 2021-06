MORE RAMP WORK TONIGHT ON HWY 20/75 BYPASS

THERE WILL BE OCCASIONAL CLOSURES OF THE WESTBOUND U.S. 20/U.S. 75 BYPASS INTERCHANGE RAMPS AT MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, SUNNYBROOK DRIVE AND LAKEPORT ROAD FROM 6 P.M. TO 6 A.M. TONIGHT AND TOMORROW (MONDAY AND TUESDAY),

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS IT’S FOR THE HOT-MIX ASPHALT PAVING PROJECT ON THE RAMP AREAS IN SIOUX CITY.

EACH RAMP CLOSURE WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY TWO HOURS AND WILL BE STAGGERED.

RAMP CLOSURES WILL START ON WESTBOUND U.S. 20 WITH CLOSURES OF MORNINGSIDE AVE. AND SUNNYBROOK DRIVE RAMPS. THEN, THE WESTBOUND U.S. 20 EXIT RAMP TO LAKEPORT ROAD WILL BE CLOSED.

LATER IN THE EVENING AND ON TUESDAY MORNING, THE CONTRACTOR WILL BEGIN WORK ON EASTBOUND U.S. 20 AND CLOSE THE ENTRANCE RAMP FROM LAKEPORT ROAD AND POTENTIALLY THE RAMPS AT SUNNYBROOK DRIVE.

WORK WILL RESUME TUESDAY EVENING ON EASTBOUND U.S. 20 WITH RAMP CLOSURES AND THE SUNNYBROOK DRIVE, MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, AND THE GORDON DRIVE INTERCHANGES.