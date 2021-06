MISSING DENISON GIRL WAS FOUND HIDING UNDER HER BED

THAT MISSING DENISON, IOWA GIRL THAT AUTHORITIES SEARCHED THE AREA FOR ON FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MAY NOT HAVE BEEN MISSING AFTER ALL.

MACKENZIE GODDEN WAS FOUND SAFE AROUND 4 P.M. SATURDAY, HIDING UNDER HER BED INSIDE HER HOME.

GOODEN, WHO AUTHORITIES NOW SAY IS SIX YEARS OLD, WAS REPORTED MISSING FRIDAY EVENING.

CRAWFORD COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEARCHED INTO THE NIGHT UNSUCCESSFULLY BEFORE RESUMING THE SEARCH WITH AROUND 700 VOLUNTEERS SATURDAY MORNING AND THE USE OF DRONES, AIRCRAFT AND PEOPLE ON A-T-V’S AND HORSEBACK.

IT’S UNCLEAR IF GOODEN WAS HIDING IN HER HOUSE THE WHOLE TIME OR WHERE ELSE SHE MAY HAVE BEEN.