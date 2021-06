MILLER MULLS RUN FOR IA SECRETARY OF STATE

THE LINN COUNTY AUDITOR IS CONSIDERING A RUN TO BE THE NEXT SECRETARY OF STATE IN IOWA.

JOEL MILLER IS COLLECTING SIGNATURES AND TESTING THE WATERS TO DRUM UP SUPPORT TO BE THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR THE POST CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN PAUL PATE.

MILLER WAS IN SIOUX CITY LAST WEEK FOR A CONFERENCE OF THE STATE’S COUNTY AUDITORS:

MILLER SAYS HE WAS DISAPPOINTED BY THE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY STATE LEGISLATURE PASSING A BILL IN MARCH HE SAYS RESTRICTS VOTING IN THE STATE AFTER WE HAD RECORD NUMBERS IN LAST YEAR’S STATE PRIMARY AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION:

THAT BILL CLOSES THE POLLS ON ELECTION DAY AT 8PM INSTEAD OF 9PM. IT ALSO REDUCES THE NUMBER OF DAYS VOTERS MAY CAST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT.

MILLER SAYS IT’S BECOMING MORE INCONVENIENT FOR SOME TO CAST THEIR BALLOT:

MILLER SAYS HE VIEWS THE JOB OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE IS TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY:

MILLER SAYS HIS GOAL IS TO HAVE EVERY IOWAN INVOLVED IN OUR ELECTIONS.

HE WAS ONE OF THE COUNTY AUDITORS IN IOWA SUED BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR INCLUDING VOTER PIN NUMBERS ON ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS BEFORE THE LAST ELECTION.