MACY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR ASSAULT

A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 9 YEARS IN PRISON ON ASSAULT CHARGES THAT LEFT A WOMAN SEVERELY INJURED.

34-YEAR-OLD TAYLOR GRANT WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT FOR ASSAULT RESULTING IN SERIOUS BODILY INJURY FROM THE JUNE 2020 INCIDENT ON OMAHA NATION TRIBAL LAND.

AN OFFICER WITH THE OMAHA NATION LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES FOUND GRANT’S VICTIM WALKING IN THE ROAD.

THE WOMAN WAS NEARLY UNRECOGNIZABLE DUE THE SEVERITY OF HER INJURIES AND RECEIVED SURGERY TO REPAIR A BROKEN JAW.

THE VICTIM REPORTED THAT SHE HAD BEEN ASSAULTED BY GRANT DURING THE PREVIOUS NIGHT AND THAT HE WOULD NOT LET HER LEAVE TO GET HELP.

GRANT HAD TWO PRIOR ASSAULT CONVICTIONS.