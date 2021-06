TWO SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AFTER VAN IS SHOT UP ON GRANDVIEW BLVD

TWO MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN RESIDENTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES RELATED TO SHOTS BEING FIRED INTO A VAN IN THE 1800 BLOCK OF GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD JUST AFTER 2:30 P.M. SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE UNOCCUPIED VAN WAS SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES.

NO ONE WAS INJURED.

THE VAN OWNER TOLD POLICE HER ESTRANGED COMMON-LAW-HUSBAND HAD BEEN WANTING THE VAN BUT SHE REFUSED TO GIVE THE KEYS TO HIM.

WITNESSES PROVIDED A DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT AND THE VEHICLE HE FLED IN.

A SHORT TIME LATER, SOUTH DAKOTA LAW ENFORCEMENT SPOTTED AND PURSUED THE SUSPECT’S VEHICLE AFTER IT FLED FROM A TRAFFIC STOP.

TIRE SPIKES WERE USED TO STOP THE VEHICLE.

THE SUSPECT 41-YEAR-OLD ANWAR MAXWELL, AND THE FEMALE DRIVER, 30-YEAR-OLD TIANA. MAXEY, WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY .

MAXEY WAS CHARGED IN SOUTH DAKOTA ON PURSUIT RELATED TRAFFIC CHARGES AND BOOKED INTO THE UNION COUNTY JAIL.

MAXWELL WAS SUBDUED BY A SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL TROOPER AND WAS TREATED AT MERCYONE BEFORE BEING RELEASED TO SIOUX CITY POLICE.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL FOR FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER COCAINE, DRUG TAX STAMP VIOLATION, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, AND A WARRANT FROM WISCONSIN.