CHANGES COMING TO ALERT IOWA NOTIFICATIONS

WOODBURY COUNTY WILL TRANSITION TO A NEW, UPGRADED EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION SYSTEM ON JUNE 30TH.

ALERT IOWA IS A STATEWIDE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION SYSTEM THE COUNTY USES TO COMMUNICATE SEVERE WEATHER AND EMERGENCY INFORMATION THRU VOICE CALL, TEXT MESSAGE, EMAIL, AND SOCIAL MEDIA.

THE UPGRADED SYSTEM HAS THE CAPABILITY TO TRANSLATE MESSAGES INTO MULTIPLE LANGUAGES.

SIGNING UP FOR ALERT IOWA CAN BE DONE THROUGH THE COUNTY’S WEB PORTAL, BY SENDING A TEXT, OR BY DOWNLOADING THE SMART911 APP. TO SIGN UP.

THOSE WHO SIGNED UP UNDER THE OUTGOING SYSTEM WILL NEED TO SIGN UP AGAIN WITH THE SMART911 APP BEFORE JUNE 30TH.

To sign up:

Create an account on the Woodbury County web portal at http://bit.ly/WoodburyAlerts ● Download the Smart911 app from the Apple or Google Play stores.

Text WoodburyIA to 672-83 to receive all Woodbury County alerts.

To opt-in to your community’s alerts:

o Text “your city” followed by “IA” to 672-83 (i.e. MovilleIA)