ONAWA BOIL ORDER LIFTED

THE BOIL ADVISORY FOR ONAWA THAT WAS ISSUED ON JUNE 25TH WAS LIFTED.SUNDAY EVENING.

TWO CONSECUTIVE SETS OF WATER SAMPLES WERE COMPLETED AND SHOW NO BACTERIA PRESENT.

ONAWA RESIDENTS CAN NOW USE THEIR WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT.

A MALFUNCTIONING SENSOR DRAINED THE CITY OF ONAWA’S WATER STORAGE STRUCTURE OVERNIGHT THURSDAY.

WATER PRESSURE WAS RESTORED, BUT CAN CAUSE BACTERIA TO ENTER THE WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM.

HY-VEE HELPED THE COMMUNITY ON SATURDAY BY DONATING MORE THAN 19 PALLETS OF BOTTLED WATER TO THE MONONA COUNTY CITY.

UPDATED 8:58 P.M. 6/27/21

