HY-VEE IS DONATING MORE THAN 19 PALLETS OF BOTTLED WATER TO THE TOWN OF ONAWA SATURDAY AS A BOIL ADVISORY CONTINUES IN THE MONONA COUNTY CITY.

THE BOTTLED WATER DONATED BY HY-VEE WILL BE READY FOR PICKUP BY LOCAL RESIDENTS BEGINNING AT 10 A.M. AT THE ONAWA MAINTENANCE BUILDING PARKING LOT, LOCATED AT 1514 6TH STREET IN ONAWA.

RESIDENTS OF ONAWA WILL BE ABLE TO PICK UP TWO 24-PACKS OF BOTTLED WATER PER PERSON IN THEIR FAMILY, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.