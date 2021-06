FIVE ATTORNEYS APPLY FOR IOWA DISTRICT JUDGE POSITION

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE APPLIED FOR THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE POSITION VACANCY THAT WAS CREATED BY THE UPCOMING RETIREMENT OF CHIEF DISTRICT COURT JUDGE JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER ON AUGUST 5TH FOR DISTRICT 3B.

ATTORNEYS APPLYING FOR THE POSITION INCLUDE:,ANDREA BUCKLEY, JAMES DAANE AND BILLY OYADARE OF SIOUX CITY, ROBERT TIEFENTHALER OF SERGEANT BLUFF AND KRISTINE TIMMINS OF LAWTON

EACH APPLICANT WILL APPEAR BEFORE THE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION

FOR A PERSONAL INTERVIEW AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN SIOUX CITY ON JULY 1ST..

JUDICIAL SUB-DISTRICT 3B CONSISTS OF WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, MONONA, CRAWFORD, IDA, MONONA,AND SIOUX COUNTIES.