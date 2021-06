FATAL CRASH ON I-29 NORTH OF ELK POINT

ONE WOMAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING AN EARLY MORNING ONE VEHICLE CRASH SATURDAY ON INTERSTATE 29 NORTH OF ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS AN S-U-V WAS SOUTHBOUND ON INTERSTATE 29 AROUND 16 MILES NORTH OF ELK POINT AROUND 3:45 A.M. WHEN THE VEHICLE ENTERED THE MEDIAN, WENT ACROSS BOTH SOUTHBOUND LANES, INTO THE WEST DITCH AND ROLLED.

THE 38-YEAR-OLD DRIVER, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT, WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE.

SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HER NAME IS NOT YET BEING RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA’S HIGHWAY PATROL IS CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE CRASH.