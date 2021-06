VICTIM OF PRIEST ABUSE SAYS MILLER REPORT IS A STEP FORWARD

THE FORMER IOWAN WHO PUSHED THE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO INVESTIGATE CASES OF PRIEST ABUSE SAYS THE REPORT JUST RELEASED BY THE A-G IS ANOTHER POSITIVE STEP FORWARD.

TIM LENNON WAS LIVING IN SIOUX CITY WHEN HE GOT INVOLVED IN THE SURVIVORS NETWORK OF THOSE ABUSED BY PRIESTS OR SNAP.

ABUSER1 OC….HARMED :14

LENNON SAYS THINGS ARE MUCH DIFFERENT NOW THAN THEY USED TO BE.

ABUSER2 OC….ACTION :26

HE SAYS THIS REPORT AND IOWA’S RECENT CHANGE IN THE LAW THAT LIFTS THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ON CHILD SEX ABUSE CHARGES ARE EXAMPLES OF THE PROGRESS MADE.

ABUSER3 OC….STRONG ACTION :12

THE FOUR CATHOLIC BISHOPS IN IOWA RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S REPORT WILL BE STUDIED FOR SUGGESTIONS ON HOW THE CATHOLIC CHURCH’S EFFORTS MIGHT BE IMPROVED.

LENNON SAYS THE CHURCH HAS NOT STEPPED UP LIKE OTHERS HAVE.

ABUSER4 OC….OUTSIDE FORCES :08

LENNON SAYS HE WAS ABUSED WHEN HE WAS 12, BUT IT TOOK UNTIL HE WAS 63 TO TAKE ACTION.

HE TELLS THOSE WHO MAY NOT HAVE COME FORWARD THAT THEY ARE NOT ALONE AND CAN CALL SNAP TO GET HELP.