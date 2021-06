SOUTH SIOUX STUDENTS COMPLETE HOME BUILDING PROJECT

A TWO YEAR HOME BUILDING PROJECT BY SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HAS BEEN COMPLETED AT 601 D STREET WITH THE MULTI-BEDROOM AND BATHROOM HOME NOW READY FOR A FAMILY TO OCCUPY IT.

JOE KRAJICEK WAS THE INSTRUCTOR FOR THE CLASS, WHICH PROVIDED A HANDS ON EXPERIENCE FOR THE STUDENTS:

SSCHOME1 OC…..FOR THEM :18

AROUND 50 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TOOK PART IN THE BUILD, WHICH WAS INTERRUPTED FOR AWHILE BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.

KRAJICEK SAYS SOME OF THOSE STUDENTS ALREADY HAVE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION RELATED JOBS:

SSCHOME2 OC………AND DO THAT. ;12

THE FINISHED HOME WAS APPRAISED AT AROUND $180,000 AND IS ENERGY EFFICIENT:

SSCHOME3 OC………HEAT AND COOL IT. ;12

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM SAYS THE PROJECT WAS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, LOCAL BUILDING TRADES AND BUSINESSES:

SSCHOME4 OC………HAPPY TO HELP. :16

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HOPES TO START ANOTHER HOME BUILDING PROJECT SOMETIME NEXT YEAR.