PLYMOUTH FARMERS WEIGH OPTIONS FOR HAIL DAMAGED CROPS

NEARLY 70 PEOPLE ATTENDED A MEETING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FIELD FRIDAY MORNING TO DISCUSS HAIL DAMAGED CROPS FROM A STORM EARLIER THIS WEEK.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION CROP SPECIALIST JOEL DEJONG CONDUCTED THE MEETING AND TOLD FARMERS TO VISIT WITH THEIR CROP INSURANCE AGENT BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION.

ONE OF THOSE AGENTS, MARTY PIPPETT OF MARK CROP INSURANCE OF LE MARS SAYS HIS PHONE HAS BEEN BUSY THIS WEEK:

DAMAGE4 OC………DAMAGES OVERALL :13

PIPPETT SAYS THERE ARE OPTIONS, INCLUDING AN UNINSURED SECOND CROP ONCE THE LATE PLANTING PERIOD DEADLINE PASSES:

DAMAGE5 OC………THAT SECOND CROP. ;30

JEFF DAVIS, THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FARM SERVICES AGENCY DIRECTOR WITH THE U-S-D-A SAYS THERE IS NOT ENOUGH CROP DAMAGE TO THE ENTIRE COUNTY THAT WOULD PROMPT A DISASTER DECLARATION TO OFFER AREA FARMERS ANY FEDERAL ASSISTANCE.

A SEED DEALER AT TODAY’S MEETING DID INDICATE MOST SEED COMPANIES DO HAVE ENOUGH EXTRA SOYBEAN SEED AVAILABLE FOR THOSE FARMERS CHOOSING TO RE-PLANT THEIR SOYBEAN FIELDS.