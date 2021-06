MAJOR BEEF PROCESSING FACILITY PLANNED FOR SOUTHWEST IOWA

CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN NEXT SPRING FOR A $325 MILLION FEDERALLY-INSPECTED BEEF PROCESSING FACILITY IN MILLS COUNTY, IOWA.

CHAD TENTINGER IS THE FOUNDER AND OWNER OF TENCORP INC., THE PROJECT DEVELOPER AND AN IOWA CATTLE PRODUCER.

TENTINGER HOPES TO PROCESS 1,500 HEAD PER DAY AND PROVIDE A MARKET FOR CATTLE RAISED BY SMALLER, INDEPENDENT CATTLE PRODUCERS:

THE CATTLEMEN’S HERITAGE FACILITY WILL BE SITUATED ON THE MILLS-POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY LINE IN WESTERN IOWA, FRONTED BY INTERSTATE 29, GIVING ACCESS TO INFRASTRUCTURE AND A GOOD LABOR FORCE.

IT IS ALSO BEING DESIGNED WITH COVID RELATED SAFETY FEATURES FOR ITS EMPLOYEES:

CATTLEMEN’S HERITAGE IS A NEWLY FORMED CORPORATION AND WITH ITS ROOTS IN LIVESTOCK PRODUCTION, PLANS TO OPEN THE PLANT IN LATE 2023.