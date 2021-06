LE MARS WOMAN ARRESTED ON THEFT & DRUG CHARGES

A LE MARS WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY ON THEFT AND DRUG CHARGES AFTER A PURSUIT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

30 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL MARIE FINCHUM IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE THEFT. DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, OWI SECOND OFFENSE, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY SPOTTED FINCHUM DRIVING A PICKUP TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 75 THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN IN LE MARS.

AFTER A SHORT PURSUIT THE TRUCK LEFT THE ROAD AND WENT INTO A DITCH.

FINCHUM FLED BUT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A BRIEF FOOT PURSUIT.

SHE’S BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.