EDWARDS SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ROBBERY OF DOWNTOWN BANK

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO ROBBING THE DOWNTOWN GREAT SOUTHERN BANK BACK ON MARCH 31ST.

35-YEAR OLD RONALD EDWARDS MUST SERVE A MINIMUM OF SEVEN YEARS OF THE SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY CHARGE BEFORE BEING ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.

EDWARDS WAS ALSO ORDERED TO MAKE $1354 RESTITUTION TO THE BANK.

POLICE ARRESTED EDWARDS WITHIN MINUTES AFTER HE ENTERED THE GREAT SOUTHERN BANK AT 4TH AND PIERCE, MADE THREATENING REMARKS TO THE TELLER, DEMANDED MONEY AND FLED ON FOOT.

NO ONE WAS INJURED DURING THE ROBBERY.