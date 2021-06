AREA SCHOOL DISTRICTS NEED BUS DRIVERS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOL DISTRICT GAVE PEOPLE A CHANCE TO DRIVE A SCHOOL BUS FRIDAY, WITH HOPES OF HIRING SOME OF THEM TO BE BUS DRIVERS IN THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR.

PHILIP HENDERSON IS THE LOCATION MANAGER FOR THE DISTRICT AND SAYS THERE IS A MAJOR NEED FOR DRIVERS ACROSS THE MIDWEST REGION:

AROUND 30 DRIVERS ARE NEEDED FOR OUR IMMEDIATE AREA.

JOHN RUSTERHOLTZ WAS ONE OF THE TRAINERS FOR THE PROSPECTIVE DRIVERS, AND SAYS DRIVING A SCHOOL BUS ISN’T DIFFICULT TO MASTER:

HE SAYS THERE’S ALSO TRAINING FOR HOW TO DEAL WITH DRIVING 20 OR 30 KIDS BACK AND FORTH TO SCHOOL EACH DAY:

THERE’S ALSO CLASSROOM AND FIELD TRAINING HELP TO GET YOU A COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE IF YOU DECIDE YOU WANT TO TAKE ON THE JOB.

ANYONE INTERESTED CAN CONTACT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

YOU MUST BE 21-YEARS-OLD WITH A CLEAN DRIVING RECORD AND LICENSE.