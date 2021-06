REYNOLDS TO SEND STATE TROOPERS TO TEXAS & ARIZONA

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS DEPLOYING IOWA STATE PATROL OFFICERS TO THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER TO AID LAW ENFORCEMENT AND BORDER SECURITY EFFORTS.

THE GOVERNOR IS RESPONDING TO A REQUEST FROM TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT AND ARIZONA GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY UNDER THE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ASSISTANCE COMPACT.

REYNOLDS SAYS HER FIRST RESPONSIBILITY IS TO THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF IOWANS AND THE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AT OUR NATION’S SOUTHERN BORDER IS AFFECTING ALL 50 STATES.

SHE SAYS THE RISE IN DRUGS, HUMAN TRAFFICKING, AND VIOLENT CRIME HAS BECOME UNSUSTAINABLE AND IOWA HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO ACT.

U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION SAYS THERE WERE ROUGHLY 180,000 BORDER ENCOUNTERS IN MAY, A 20 YEAR HIGH.

IOWA JOINS FLORIDA, NEBRASKA, AND IDAHO, IN SENDING LAW ENFORCEMENT TO THE SOUTHERN BORDER TO ASSIST TEXAS AND ARIZONA.