MINI PITCH GIVES YOUNG SOCCER PLAYERS A NEW PLACE TO PLAY

YOUNG SOCCER PLAYERS IN SIOUX CITY HAVE A NEW ENCLOSED AREA TO PLAY AND PRACTICE.

THE CITY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT HAS INSTALLED A MINI-PITCH IN LEIF ERIKSON PARK AT 1100 31ST STREET,

BEN BRACKETT IS WITH THE KICK IT FORWARD PROGRAM PARTNERING IN THE NEW PRO IOWA MINI-PITCH COURT PROJECT:

THEY USE A MUSCO LIGHTING SPONSORED SYSTEM THAT’S FULLY EQUIPPED WITH LIGHTING, FENCING, GOALS, AND BENCHES.

BRACKETT SAYS SEVERAL MINI-PITCHES ARE IN DES MOINES AND THEY ARE BUILDING THEM ACROSS THE STATE INCLUDING IN COUNCIL BLUFFS, LAMONI AND PERRY:

THE MINI-PITCH AT LEIF ERIKSON PARK IS OPEN DAILY FOR PUBLIC USE FROM 7:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.