Jones-Sitzmann named Morningside Assistant Director of Athletics

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside University athletic director Jim Sykes announced Thursday, June 24, that head softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann has been named assistant athletic director.

Jones-Sitzmann will act as the head softball coach and assistant athletic director for the 2021-22 academic year and fully transition into the assistant athletic director role at the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year.

“We are very pleased that an individual with Coach Jones-Sitzmann’s integrity and professionalism will be assisting in the vital athletic administration of Morningside University,” Sykes said. “Jessica’s dedication to success on and off the field in her softball program along with her remarkable attention to detail will serve her well as she starts this new career chapter.”

“Morningside University has always been a part of me since I stepped on campus to begin coaching the softball program,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “I look forward to this new opportunity within Morningside athletics. I am beyond committed to working with Jim and ensuring athletic department success and growth now and into the future on many levels.”

