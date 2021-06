IOWA ATTY. GENERAL RELEASES CLERGY ABUSE REPORT

THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE HAS COMPLETED A REVIEW OF CLERGY ABUSE IN IOWA.

THE OFFICE EXAMINED RECORDS INVOLVING ABOUT 70 CATHOLIC PRIESTS AND LOOKED INTO 50 COMPLAINTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE AND MISCONDUCT REPORTED TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL.

THE REPORT CONCLUDES THAT WHILE THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IN IOWA HAD A LONG, PAINFUL HISTORY OF ABUSE BY PRIESTS AND A COVER-UP BY OFFICIALS, THE DIOCESES HAVE ENACTED MANY REFORMS OVER THE LAST TWO DECADES.

THE A.G.’S REPORT SAYS THE DIOCESES HAVE BECOME MORE RESPONSIVE TO VICTIMS OF CLERGY ABUSE AND REPORT ALL ACCUSATIONS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES.

FIVE PRIESTS IN IOWA HAVE BEEN THE SUBJECT OF ALLEGATIONS FOR ACTIONS THAT OCCURRED DURING OR AFTER 2002, WHEN THE U.S. CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS ADOPTED THE CHARTER FOR THE PROTECTION OF CHILDREN.

THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE RELEASED A LISTS OF CREDIBLY ACCUSED PRIESTS EARLY IN 2019.

SINCE THE A.G.’S REVIEW BEGAN, THREE NAMES WERE ADDED TO THE LIST IN THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY.

NONE OF THE COMPLAINTS INVOLVING CATHOLIC CLERGY FELL WITHIN THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS FOR CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

THE ALLEGATIONS RANGED FROM THE 1930’S TO 1997.

THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE SAYS THEY ARE REVIEWING THE A.G.’S REPORT AND WOULD ISSUE A STATEMENT ON IT THURSDAY.