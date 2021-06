HANSEN APPOINTED TO HOUSE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD IN THE IOWA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

AS AN APPOINTEE, HANSEN WILL BE INVOLVED WITH PROGRAMS WHICH IMPLEMENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT POLICY IN THE STATE, AND TO UNDERTAKE CERTAIN FINANCE PROGRAMS.

HANSEN ALSO SERVES ON THE AGRICULTURE, COMMERCE, JUDICIARY, AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEES.

HE IS SERVING HIS FIFTH OVERALL TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND ALSO PREVIOUSLY SERVED EIGHT YEARS IN THE STATE SENATE.