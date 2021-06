DAKOTA COUNTY TO HOST COVID VACCINE CLINICS

RESIDENTS OF DAKOTA COUNTY NEBRASKA WHO STILL NEED TO GET VACCINATED FOR COVID-19 MAY DO SO AT A SERIES OF UPCOMING CLINICS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA CITY.

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH WILL HOLD A CLINIC AT THE SOUTH SIOUX MEMORIAL HALL LOCATED AT 201 WEST 16TH STREET ON JULY 7TH FROM 3 P.M. UNTIL 7 P.M.

THEY WILL ALSO HOLD A CLINIC JULY 14TH FROM 3 UNTIL 7 AT DON’S SPORTS BAR AT 801 WEST 13TH.

THE MODERNA AND JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINES WILL BE AVAILABLE AT ALL CLINICS.

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH ALSO ADMINISTERS VACCINE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT 1601 BROADWAY IN DAKOTA CITY.