CATHOLIC DIOCESE RESPONDS TO STATE PRIEST ABUSE REPORT

THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT IN THE AFTERMATH OF IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER’S JUNE 23RD REPORT REVIEWING PAST CLERGY ABUSE IN THE STATE.

BISHOP R.WALKER NICKLESS OF SIOUX CITY AND THE OTHER BISHOPS IN THE STATE RELEASED A JOINT STATEMENT SAYING “THE CATHOLIC CHURCH IS COMMITTED TO DO ALL THAT IS HUMANLY POSSIBLE TO PROTECT MINORS FROM THE SIN AND CRIME OF CLERGY SEXUAL ABUSE, AND TO PROMOTE HEALING.”

THE DIOCESE THANKED ATTORNEY GENERAL MILLER FOR HIS CONCERN FOR VICTIMS.

LYNN HICKS, A SPOKESMAN FOR THE ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYS THE PROCESS LED TO 17 PEOPLE COMING FORWARD STATEWIDE WHO HAD NEVER REPORTED ALLEGATIONS BEFORE:

HICKS OC………GOING FORWARD. :19

THE LOCAL ALLEGATIONS RANGED FROM THE 1930S TO 1997.

THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE LISTS THE CREDIBLY ACCUSED PRIESTS ALONG WITH QUESTIONS ON THEIR WEBSITE – SCDIOCESE.ORG/CLERGY-ABUSE.

THERE ARE ALSO NUMEROUS DOCUMENTS SHOWING CURRENT STEPS AND SAFEGUARDS THEY HAVE SHARED TO DATE, AS WELL AS RESOURCES FOR REPORTING AND FOR COUNSELING.

THE DIOCESE ENCOURAGES ANY PERSON WHO HAS BEEN ABUSED BY A MEMBER OF THE CLERGY IN THE DIOCESE TO CONTACT THEIR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY, AND THE MERCYONE VICTIM ASSISTANCE COORDINATOR AT (866) 435-4397 OR (712) 279-5610.