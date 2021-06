AGENTS WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL ARE CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND WITH A BURNING VEHICLE IN RURAL CLAY COUNTY ON TUESDAY.

AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT RELEASED THE NAME OF THE VICTIM.

THEY SAY THERE IS NO THREAT AT THIS TIME TO THE PUBLIC AND INVESTIGATORS ARE NOT LOOKING FOR ANY SUSPECTS.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.