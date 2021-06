REYNOLDS TO APPEAL JUDGE’S RULING BLOCKING ABORTION WAITING PERIOD

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE’LL APPEAL AN IOWA DISTRICT COURT JUDGE’S DECISION THAT BLOCKS A LAW REQUIRING A 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTIONS.

THE LAW PASSED IN 2020, BUT IT NEVER TOOK EFFECT DUE TO THE LAWSUIT FILED BY PLANNED PARENTHOOD AND THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION.

JAMIE BURCH ELLIOTT IS IOWA’S PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD:

THE STATE SUPREME COURT DECLARED A 72-HOUR WAITING PERIOD UNCONSTITUTIONAL IN 2018.