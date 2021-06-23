MRHD AWARDS OVER ONE MILLION DOLLARS IN LOCAL GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED ANOTHER $1.2 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS TO 15 WOODBURY COUNTY NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES.

THE GRANTS, RANGED FROM $25,000 TO $200,000 AND SUPPORT MRHD’S ONGOING MISSION OF ENHANCING THE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

INCLUDED WAS A $200,000 GRANT TO ENABLE ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER TO EXPAND THEIR FACILITY AND MAKE A.D.A. ACCESSIBLE IMPROVEMENTS.

WEDNESDAY’S DISTRIBUTIONS BRING MRHD’S TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS TO WOODBURY COUNTY ORGANIZATIONS TO MORE THAN $42 MILLION DOLLARS SINCE 1994.

MRHD HAS THE LICENSE TO CONDUCT GAMING IN WOODBURY COUNTY, WHICH IS OPERATED BY THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO, THE SOURCE OF THIS FUNDING.

Grants were awarded in five categories: Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; Leisure, Cultural and Historical; and Education.

Economic Development; Community Improvement; Tourism: $245,000

Anthon Community Center, expansion of facility, $200,000

Washta Community Fire Department, light rescue/brush Truck, $45,000

Human Services; Health Services: $381,245

Camp High Hopes, mechanical and electrical work in gymnasium, $150,000

Goodwill of the Great Plains, remodel day services facility, $79,865

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, Mini-expansion of first floor, $120,000

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City, front entrance security and ADA upgrade, $31,380

Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $366,452

Zion Missionary Baptist Church, structural and foundation repairs, $38,064

Sunnybrook Hope Center, new delivery truck, $56,250

Siouxland Humane Society, new vehicle for services and programs, $25,000

Westminster Presbyterian Church, stock the Morningside Neighborhood Food Pantry, $25,000

Danbury United Methodist Church, replace sidewalk and driveway, $22,138

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, build new parish hall, $150,000

Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church, repair and restore 1968 pipe organ, $50,000

Leisure, Cultural, Historical: $27,000

Siouxland Pickleball Association, enhancements to Riverside pickleball courts, $27,000

Education: $182,915