I-29 RAMP CLOSURES WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A pavement marking project on Interstate 29 in Sioux City will require overnight ramp closures Wednesday, June 23 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, June 24, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office. Each ramp closure will take approximately two hours and will be staggered.

Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Wednesday, June 23: