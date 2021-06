HAILSTORM DESTROYS PLYMOUTH COUNTY CROPS

WHILE SIOUXLAND FINALLY RECEIVED SOME MUCH NEEDED RAIN TUESDAY, STRONG STORMS BROUGHT HAIL THAT DESTROYED CROPS ACROSS PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE AREA BETWEEN REMSEN AND KINGSLEY HAD THE MOST DAMAGE.

BILL TENTINGER WAS ONE OF THE FARMERS THAT HAD EXTENSIVE CROP DAMAGE.

HAIL1 OC……….QUITE THAT FAR. :23

TENTINGER SAYS IT IS TOO LATE TO RE-PLANT ANY CORN, BUT HE MAY STILL TRY TO RE-PLANT HIS SOYBEANS.

HAIL2 OC……..CROP REPLANTED. :16

TENTINGER IS WONDERING WHAT HE WILL DO TO FIND CORN, SINCE HE FEEDS MOST OF HIS CORN TO HIS HOGS.

HAIL3 OC…….REPLACE THAT CROP. ;19

TENTINGER SAYS THE HAIL THAT HIT HIS CROPS WAS NICKEL-SIZE, BUT HE NOTICED LARGER HAIL STONES AS HE TRAVELED SOUTH TOWARDS KINGSLEY.

THERE WAS SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO WINDOWS AT FARMSTEADS, ALONG WITH DAMAGED SIDING, AND SOME TREE DAMAGE.

Photos by Bill Tentinger