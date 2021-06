FRIDAY MEETING SET FOR LOCAL FARMERS WITH HAIL DAMAGED CROPS

A HAIL DAMAGE INFORMATIONAL MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE FRIDAY MORNING TO ASSIST FARMERS WHOSE CROPS WERE DAMAGED FROM TUESDAY EVENING’S HAIL STORM THAT HIT PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

I-S-U CROP SPECIALIST JOEL DEJONG SAYS THE HAIL CAUSED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO A LARGE AREA;

DEJONG1 OC…….THAT GOT HIT. :15

DEJONG SAYS HE WILL DISCUSS OPTIONS WITH THE AFFECTED FARMERS:

DEJONG2 OC………GONNA GET REGROWTH. :24

AGAIN THE MEETING IS NEAR UNION CENTER A MILE NORTH AND HALF MILE EAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF C-44 AND K-64.

Photo from KLEM