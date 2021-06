ERNST & SENATE REPUBLICANS BLOCK AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION BILL

IOWA SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST WERE AMONG THE 50 SENATE REPUBLICANS TO BLOCK DEBATE OF A BILL THAT WOULD REQUIRE AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION NATIONWIDE AND AT LEAST 15 DAYS OF EARLY VOTING IN EACH ELECTION.

60 VOTES ARE NEEDED BEFORE A BILL CAN BE DEBATED.

ERNST, A FORMER COUNTY AUDITOR WHO OVERSAW MONTGOMERY COUNTY ELECTIONS, CALLS THE BILL A D-C POWER GRAB.

VOTO1 OC….ELECTIONS :20

GRASSLEY SAYS HE VOTED AGAINST DEBATING THE PLAN BECAUSE IT WOULD STRIP STATES OF KEY ELECTION MANAGEMENT DECISIONS.

IOWA G-O-P CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN SAYS THE BILL SHOWS DEMOCRATS ARE DESPERATE ABOUT THE 2022 ELECTION.

VOTO2 OC….DO NOT WANT IT :08

DEMOCRATS HAVE ARGUED THEIR BILL IS A NECESSARY RESPONSE TO ELECTION LAW CHANGES BEING MADE IN G-O-P-LED STATE LEGISLATURES IN IOWA AND OTHER STATES.