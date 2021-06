SIOUX CITY HOPES TO REPLACE ASH TREES THREATENED BY BORER

SIOUX CITY IS BECOMING MORE PROACTIVE IN DEALING WITH THE THREAT OF THE EMERALD ASH BORER, AN ASH TREE KILLING PEST THAT IS MAKING ITS WAY ACROSS THE STATE.

WHILE THE ASH BORER HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY COUNTY YET, IT HAS MADE ITS WAY TO COUNCIL BLUFFS, SIOUX FALLS AND ALTA.

KELLY BACH OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS THE CITY WILL BEGIN USING THREE STRATEGIES:

BACH SAYS THE CITY WILL REMOVE ASH TREES FROM PARKS AND CEMETERIES AND PLANT OTHER TYPES AS REPLACEMENTS.

PROPERTY OWNERS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ASH TREES ON THEIR PROPERTY.

YOU CAN TREAT YOUR TREE WITH A CHEMICAL THAT RUNS $40-480 DOLLARS FOR A GOOD SIZED TREE:

FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO REMOVE THEIR ASH TREE AND REPLACE IT, BACH SAYS A VOUCHER PROGRAM IS BEING DEVELOPED FOR A NEW TREE:

AROUND 28% OF THE TREES IN SIOUX CITY ARE ASH TREES.

THE CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE PLAN MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PLAN AND INFORMATION ON HOW TO TREAT OR REMOVE YOUR TREE WILL BE LISTED ON THE CITY’S WEBSITE.